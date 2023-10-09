complete selectionFollowing Mark Fleken and Noa Lang, Steven Berghuis also resigned from the Dutch national team on Monday. The Ajax player missed yesterday’s match against AZ (1-2 defeat) due to physical complaints and will skip the international match. Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has been called up as a replacement.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
12:20
