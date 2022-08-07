Another dog, protagonist in Colombian football, this time in El Campín

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tony, the dog that entered the pitch at El Campín, with Juan Carlos Pereira.
Nestor Gomez – TIME
Tony, the dog that entered the pitch at El Campín, with Juan Carlos Pereira.
The entrance of the animal to the field caused the match between Millonarios and Deportivo Cali to be interrupted.
August 06, 2022, 09:34 PM
The entrance of a dog to the field of El Campín He stopped the game that Millonarios was winning 1-0 against Deportivo Cali for several minutes.
The animal entered the field from the western part of the stage and began to run across the field, without any player or assistant being able to stop it.
The matter was so funny that, while everyone in the stadium followed in his footsteps, on the Win Sports + television broadcast, a drone began to broadcast the dog’s chase.
The dog that entered the field is named Tony and was adopted after being abandoned. Apparently he lives inside the stadium.
There was already a precedent this semester in Pasto
It is the second time in this tournament that a similar event has been recorded. It already happened in the game between Deportivo Pasto and Unión Magdalena.
Interestingly, Dimayor sanctioned Deportivo Pasto with a fine of five million pesos, for delaying the resumption of the game.
“The Club was already fully aware that a sector of the stadium was vulnerable to the entry of animals, without measures having been taken around this sector in particular and thus avoiding situations such as the one reported by the referee,” the Committee said. Disciplinary.
SPORTS
August 06, 2022, 09:34 PM
