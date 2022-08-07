Sunday, August 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Another dog, protagonist in Colombian football, this time in El Campín

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Tony, the dog that entered the pitch at El CampÃn

Tony, the dog that entered the pitch at El CampÃn, with Juan Carlos Pereira.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – TIME

Tony, the dog that entered the pitch at El Campín, with Juan Carlos Pereira.

The entrance of the animal to the field caused the match between Millonarios and Deportivo Cali to be interrupted.

The entrance of a dog to the field of El Campín He stopped the game that Millonarios was winning 1-0 against Deportivo Cali for several minutes.

See also  Luis Díaz is fascinated by Klopp: new praise from Liverpool's coach

The animal entered the field from the western part of the stage and began to run across the field, without any player or assistant being able to stop it.

The matter was so funny that, while everyone in the stadium followed in his footsteps, on the Win Sports + television broadcast, a drone began to broadcast the dog’s chase.

The dog that entered the field is named Tony and was adopted after being abandoned. Apparently he lives inside the stadium.

There was already a precedent this semester in Pasto

It is the second time in this tournament that a similar event has been recorded. It already happened in the game between Deportivo Pasto and Unión Magdalena.

Dog in the match Pasto vs. cupcake

A dog entered the field in the match between Pasto and Unión Magdalena.

Photo:

Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast

Interestingly, Dimayor sanctioned Deportivo Pasto with a fine of five million pesos, for delaying the resumption of the game.

“The Club was already fully aware that a sector of the stadium was vulnerable to the entry of animals, without measures having been taken around this sector in particular and thus avoiding situations such as the one reported by the referee,” the Committee said. Disciplinary.

See also  The two expulsions in the Cali vs. America: was Roldán right?

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#dog #protagonist #Colombian #football #time #Campín

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tebet registers candidacy and declares R$ 2.3 million in assets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.