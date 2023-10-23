An unusual situation occurred this Sunday, in the match between Independiente Medellín and Deportivo Pereira, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

While the DIM took the field with its traditional uniform, a red shirt with blue sleeves, blue shorts and red socks, Pereira, in order not to wear his traditional combination, jumped onto the field with a black shirt with red highlights, red shorts and black socks .

The confusion that was generated by that combination of colors was so great that on television it was not possible to distinguish which team was each.. Even the players themselves were confused on the field.

For the second half, by order of referee Andrés Rojas, Pereira had to change his clothes. He appeared with a blue training uniform, which, although it did not contrast too much with that of Medellín, at least allowed the two squads to be differentiated.

It should be remembered that the distribution of colors for the matches is sent directly by Dimayor in advance, which is why it is surprising that they have allowed the use of similar shades.

It is not the first strange thing that happens on matchday 18 of the League. In Santa Marta, in the match that ended up sentencing Unión Magdalena to relegation after losing against Bucaramanga, There was no VAR because the elements could not reach that city.

In Barranquilla, the match between Junior and Once Caldas began without the ball: The center back Wílmar Roldán did not notice and gave the initial whistle. He then had to restart when he realized. Dimayoradas…

SPORTS

