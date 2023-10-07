PhoneArena: affordable Apple smartphones get cheaper batteries

Basic Apple smartphones may have cheaper batteries with reduced lifespan. About it reports PhoneArena edition.

Journalists referred to a report by an insider under the nickname RGcloudS, who on the social network X (formerly Twitter) named another difference between basic and flagship Apple smartphones. According to him, the company equips the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 – the most affordable phones in the series – with simplified batteries.

The author explained that starter smartphone batteries, which cost $799, have a shortened lifespan. In turn, the expensive iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are equipped with standard batteries. According to the insider, Apple thereby saves on phone production.

PhoneArena journalists said they did not find reliable evidence of the report. Apple’s website states that a standard iPhone battery is guaranteed to retain at least 80 percent of its capacity after 500 recharge cycles.

In August, journalists from well-known IT publications spoke about problems with the battery of Apple smartphones. According to them, the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max has dropped to 90 percent in less than a year, which is unusual for such devices.