The launch of xbox series s it has generated mixed opinions among video game developers. While some think that this console limits the potential of the current generation, others believe that it is not a problem and that it has a lot to offer. In this sense, José Carlos Montero, executive director of Red Hook Games, has expressed his point of view during an interview.

According to Montero, xbox series s It might be a great option for gamers as a secondary console, but it’s not the ideal option for those looking for a console for the entire generation. The creative believes that the system will have a difficult time running the most demanding games of the generation with the expected performance and that it may have some problems in the future with the most demanding games.

According to Montero, xbox series s It is more suitable as a complementary or secondary console, ideal to enjoy the catalog of xbox game pass and the exclusive games of Xbox, which will obviously be optimized for your systems. In this sense, the creative mentions that in his particular case, they have a PS5 and a S-series that they use to play exclusive games of Xbox or simply to enjoy the wonderful GamePass. If they want to enjoy more resolution and quality, they play in PS5 either pc directly.

It is important to note that various developers have shown their concern for the future of xbox series sAlso from a technical perspective. Despite this, there are creatives who believe that the system has what it takes to offer a great current-gen experience and at a fairly affordable price. Therefore, Montero’s opinion is just one of many being heard in the industry.

