Villa Garcia, Zacatecas.- They are looking for the young teacher Diana Castillo Hurtado and her partner, Alejandro de Jesús Rodríguez Andrade, missing in the municipality of Villa Garcia in Zacatecas.

The couple was driving in Villa García aboard a Kia car, model 2021, yellow, on November 6 and since then his whereabouts have been unknownas reported by El Heraldo de Aguascalientes.

The Diana’s brother, Christian Abelardo Castillo, published an emotional message asking for help citizens and demanding that the Zacatecas authorities locate the young woman.

“Today another desk will be empty in a school, the children will wonder where their teacher is And with what words can we explain that she will not come because people feel they have the right to deprive her of her freedom (…) We ask the authorities of the state of Zacatecas to give us an immediate solution for the events that took place in the municipality of Villa García”, Christian published through Facebook.

Also, Christian He asked the state of Aguascalientes for support since he said that the young woman is a teacher in the state.

“To all the people who see our posts please support uss, send the information to the right people to help us with this situation,” added the young man.

It is worth mentioning that there are already reports of disappearance by both young people and The Alba Alert has been activated in Zacatecas by Diana.

The Zacatecas State Attorney General’s Office published the search form and asked citizens for help in locating it.

Diana Castillo Hurtado is 24 years old, has a light brown complexion, long, dark hair, has a robust complexion, measures 1.62 meters and was wearing blue jean pants, a lilac sweater, and white Nike brand tennis shoes, at the time of his disappearance.

As particular signs Diana has a tattoo on her arm the figures of of “a servant and a red butterfly”on the left wrist the figure of a “cross”, on the left arm the figure of a “viper”, on the neck the figure of a triangle with some wings”, on the back the letters “pi”, on the right foot a “bob sponge”, in the abdomen the figure of a hand holding a cigar and a mouth simulating that it is smoking.

We recommend you read:

Alejandro de Jesús Rodríguez Andrade is 27 years old, has fair skin, a medium complexion, He is 1.85 meters tall, on one arm he has tattooed figures of a fox, a skull, a compass and a crown.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jean pants, a black jacket, a green shirt, and white tennis shoes.