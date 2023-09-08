With videoThe government does not know what to do with the climate activists who will again peacefully and en masse block the A12 on Saturday. Arresting thousands of people and releasing them quickly, is that a sustainable recipe if the A12 blockade soon becomes a daily ritual? “I think the judges will show less understanding.”
Chris Van Mersbergen
Latest update:
13:23
