A 59-year-old worker, AG, died this morning in an industrial accident that occurred on a construction site on the new road between Taranto and Avetrana.

The man was originally from San Marzano di San Giuseppe and was an employee of Semat, a company responsible for the construction of a bridge on the so-called regional 8.

To ascertain the facts, the Taranto Prosecutor's Office has already opened an investigation coordinated by the prosecutor Antonio Natale but, according to initial reconstructions, the 59-year-old was electrocuted when he came into contact with high voltage cables while he was operating a motor pump during a concrete pouring cover some pipes.

The vehicle from which the material came out would have in fact touched the high voltage cables, electrocuting the worker who was operating the vehicle. The resuscitation attempts, which lasted a few minutes, by the 118 personnel who arrived on site, where the State Police also intervened promptly, were in vain.

“This latest drama at work has broken a family and a community and illustrates an obvious problem, namely the lack of safety,” commented the general secretary of the UGL, Paolo Capone. “We believe that it is a duty to implement controls to verify compliance with the regulations and promote a real culture of workplace safety. It is necessary to focus on education and adequate training starting from secondary schools. Saying 'enough' to the so-called white deaths is no longer enough. It is necessary intervene on prevention to avoid the repetition of similar tragedies“.

The accident that occurred this morning is in fact only the latest in the long list of so-called “unrelated deaths”. According to the open data of the National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (Inail) processed by the CGIL Observatory, at least 119 people died in similar accidents between January and February alone compared to 100 in the first two months of the year last. The overall injuries reported also increased, reaching 92,711, up 7.2 percent on an annual basis. Yet there is always too little talk about this silent massacre in Italy.