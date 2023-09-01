Friday, September 1, 2023, 20:29



A dead tuna appeared this Friday afternoon on a beach in La Manga. This is the second specimen found in 48 hours in this area of ​​the coast. In this case, the animal was dragged to the beach sand at kilometer 7.

Bathers who were in the area where the tuna appeared assured that the animal must have been “dead for a long time because it smelled of rage.”

After the appearance of the specimen, Environment technicians were alerted to its presence and moved to the place to quickly remove the body.

It should be noted that last Wednesday, some bathers took the opportunity to cut up the animal dragged to the sand and take pieces of the tuna loin to eat at home, despite the risk that their consumption entails because these dead specimens can contain high levels of histamine, a substance that can cause allergic reactions in humans.