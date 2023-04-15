TURIN. Fatal accident this afternoon in the Turin mountains where a climber died falling on the slopes of Rocca Sella, along the Via Accademica. The alarm was raised shortly after 4 pm by his climbing partners who saw him fall for 5/6 meters, arresting the fall from the progression rope. The air ambulance and the ground teams of the Alpine Rescue have been sent. The air rescue team immediately began to stabilize the man with cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and when the patient was loaded on board the air ambulance, it was assessed that it was appropriate to continue the resuscitation maneuvers for which it was decided to land in a meadow in Caprie to continue operations. Unfortunately, after repeated attempts, the doctor had to ascertain the man’s death, presumably caused by the multiple trauma found in the fall. The body was entrusted to the carabinieri for judicial police operations while the air ambulance recovered the rescuers and the man’s rope companions.