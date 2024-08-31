Chihuahua, Chih.- One of the injured in the accident involving a transport ambulance that occurred this morning on the Chihuahua-Cuauhtémoc highway died upon arriving at the hospital to receive medical attention, bringing to six the number of people who lost their lives in the accident.

Two people had been transferred with serious injuries to a hospital in this city, however one of them did not survive and died upon entering the hospital.

It was revealed that the deceased were originally from the city of Parral.