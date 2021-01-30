Catamarca registered 125 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, no deaths, according to the official part released this Friday night.

The contagion curve prolonged his ascent compared to 122 positives on Thursday and 81 on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 83 are from the department Capital, nine of Old Valley, eight of Peace, eight of Santa Maria, five of Andalgalá, five of Belen, two of Paclín, two of Pomán, one of Capayan, one of Fray Mamerto Esquiú and the remaining of Tinogasta.

The infected of the day were diagnosed as follows: 105 by PCR tests and 20 by antigen tests.

Dr. Yanina Vázquez, a member of the Emergency Operational Committee (COE) of the Ministry of Health of Catamarca, recognized that in the context of the growth of cases in recent weeks in the province, an additional concern is that “in many cases there is no epidemiological link”In other words, it was not possible to determine how these infections occurred.

“I think people got too relaxed and these are the results: a Malbrán Hospital that is working tirelessly, with this disease that if society had assumed the responsibility that corresponded to the care, it would have been different, “he questioned Thursday in statements to Radio Nacional Catamarca.

Even with the escalation of infections, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: has 5,511.

The total deaths from the pandemic, meanwhile, remained this Friday at 3. 4.

In the last 24 hours, 357 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 65 recovered patients: 41 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, 13 in Belén, five in Valle Viejo, three in Fray Mamerto Esquiú, two in Paclín and one in Santa Rosa. A total of 3,897 people have already overcome Covid-19.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Friday.

The active cases (people with the disease) increased to 1,580 (There were 1,520 on Thursday).

At Carlos Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are eight Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, seven of them with mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 38%, While the use of respirators is 18% of the total equipment installed.

Follow the Yellow Stage

The Government of Catamarca decreed the extension of the Yellow Stage of Coexistence throughout the province for 15 days, starting last Wednesday.

This means that they follow the restrictions to circulate between 0.30 and 7, except on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, which are allowed until 2 the next day.

In addition, the phase that was prolonged establishes schedule and capacity limitations in different activities, such as gastronomy and commerce in general.

Yanina Vázquez, doctor of the COE of the Ministry of Health, stated that customers and owners of gastronomic establishments do not meet health standards to avoid contagion.

“The lightness with which they are handled catches my attention; they pass without masks, they all sit together, there is no distance, there is no distance control, it does not exist. They have given them the authorization so that the tables can be in the streets and they do not control the distance either. That would have to be done by the people of each local. It gives the impression that the only thing that matters is the billing and there is no care“, critical.

Beyond the provincial provision on the Yellow Stage, there are departments that due to the increase in cases, in recent days tightened the measures and They went to the Red Stage of Coexistence, considered strict isolation. They are the cases of Paclín and Tinogasta.

In both districts the closure applies in principle for one week, until Sunday 31 of this month inclusive.

LP