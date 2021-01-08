Santiago del Estero is on alert for the increase in cases of coronavirus. The province once again registered a high number of infections with 166 positives in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Thursday night.

In a context of high virus circulation, the infected curve showed a slight ascent compared to the 163 positives of the previous day.

The cases this Thursday were diagnosed on 694 processed samples.

Of the new infections, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 107.

The interior of the province had 59, distributed as follows: Quimilí, with 23; Los Juríes, 11; Villa Ojo de Agua, four; Añatuya, Frías and Termas de Río Hondo, three; El Colorado, Fernández and Icaño, two; and Clodomira, Forres, La Cañada, Los Morales, Los Quiroga and Monte Quemado, one.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero, corresponding to this Thursday.

With a total of 18,456 positives, Santiago del Estero is the sixteenth province in the country that accumulates the highest number of infections.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 209.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 16,451 people (including the 34 who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases increased to 1,755 (There were 1,623 on Wednesday).

LP