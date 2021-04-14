Despite the health crisis that the country is experiencing in the middle of the second wave of coronavirus, complaints and protests are growing in the streets of the City of Buenos Aires.

This Wednesday, the traffic was in chaos in downtown Buenos Aires due to a march of taxi drivers that circulated along Corrientes Avenue, taking 9 de Julio in front of the Obelisk and towards the Buenos Aires legislature.

The mobilization, led by the Union of Taxi Workers, interrupted the metrobus and covered the main circulation artery of the City. The claim was against the transport apps.

But that of the taxi drivers is not the only march of the day. It is that an “educational caravan” will also be developed, from the Congress and towards the house of the Province of Buenos Aires.

March of teachers in the City.

In addition, the teachers carry out a 48-hour strike called by the Suteba sections in La Matanza, Escobar, Marcos Paz, Gral Madariaga and 24 hours in Tigre.

For their part, leftist groups will march towards the Brazilian embassy to protest against Jair Bolsonaro.

“Bolsonaro’s denial in the face of the coronavirus pandemic has led to the death of more than 350 thousand people and to 13 and a half million cases of contagion in Brazil so far. The humanitarian catastrophe can be even more serious if it is not stopped. Bolsonaro is undoubtedly the worst ‘strain’ in Latin America “, launched Alejandro Bodart, secretary general of the MST and coordinator of the International Socialist League (LIS), which is leading the mobilization.

JPE