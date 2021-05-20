Once again, traveling through the City of Buenos Aires became a nightmare. Different protests They converge since the morning of this Thursday in the Obelisco and in Puente La Noria, in the middle of the second wave of coronavirus.

The Union of Land Workers (UTT) and the Network of Canteens for Sovereign Food hold a concentration on June 9 and Corrientes to reject the cessation of commercialization announced by the entities grouped in the Agricultural Liaison Table and the increase in food prices, and to demand vaccines for the essential workers who support the soup kitchens throughout the country.

The demonstration, which took place from 11 a.m., has the purpose of making visible the demands of the organizations of the countryside and the city and will end with the realization of a popular pot and a “verdurazo”, in which food will be donated.

“The agribusiness employers once again threaten a lockout rancher while achieving extraordinary earnings for the record international price of soybeans, “said the organizations.

They also asked for financing for food producing cooperatives; prioritize family farming in public food purchases and the urgent implementation of a vaccination plan for the essential workers who support soup kitchens across the country.

Berni arrived at Puente La Noria to avoid a traffic cut. TV capture.

As reported by the news channel TN, a few meters from where the vegetable was carried out, social and left-wing organizations also claimed for the connectivity of school-age boys who live in popular neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, the South Movement and Standing Youth were present to request the Progresar scholarships. In Puente La Noria, meanwhile, a significant number of merchants and vendors from La Salada were trying to block traffic in demand of better working conditions in the midst of the pandemic, for which a large police operation was deployed.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, even came to the area to prevent the protesters from preventing the passage of vehicles. Thus, the protest continues under the bridge.

