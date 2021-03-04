Militants of social organizations are concentrated in different parts of the City of Buenos Aires to march to the Obelisk in demand of genuine work and increase in social plans.

They will begin to arrive at 11 in the vicinity of the Obelisk, with a partial cut of Corrientes avenue at the junction with 9 de Julio. In addition, in Sarmiento and Cerrito there is a cut by a police fence, due to another protest.

The protest was called by the Front of Organizations in Struggle, together with the Polo Obrero, among other groups, who mobilize in a day with replicas in other 21 provinces to ask for genuine work.

“No more! Day of struggle throughout the country for genuine work”, is the main slogan of the protest of the organizations, which decided to mobilize this Thursday in a plenary session last Friday.

There, it was also decided to bring other claims such as an increase in the minimum wage, vital and mobile, insurance for the unemployed equal to the basic food basket ($ 56,459), an increase in social programs and “vaccines for all workers” .

“On the drama of land, housing and genuine work, Alberto Fernández I don’t announce any background solution and on top of that, the rent freeze was released, which will raise costs even more, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless and pushing families to live on the margins, “they complained through a statement.

Last Thursday, the Polo Obrero, Barrios de Pie and the FOL also held a protest in the Obelisco to demand the government of Buenos Aires for the changes made to the Veredas Limpias program, which affects about 2,500 cooperative members.

