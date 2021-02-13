A new protest in a square in Santiago de Chile, this time against the actions of the police and the murder last week of a street artist in Panguipulli, ended again with clashes between protesters and agents, and a car of the militarized police set on fire.

The convocation gathered hundreds of people in the vicinity of the iconic Plaza Italia, in the middle of the capital, repressed with tear gas grenades and fire hydrant trucks from the police.

The protests were generated after the release of the carabinero who killed the juggler. Reuters / Ivan Alvarado

There were no injuries, according to the agency Sputnik and the diary site The Mercury, but there were runs, and a subway station had to be closed.

The main reason for the demonstration was the rejection of what happened last week with Francisco Martinez, a juggler who was shot dead by a policeman in the southern town of Panguipulli, after refusing to participate in an identity check.

The agent who killed him with 5 bullets got his freedom this Thursday in exchange for not leaving the country and to appear every 15 days in court.

Despite the incidents, no injuries were reported. Reuters / Ivan Alvarado

The Santiago newspaper details that some protesters took control of the monument to General Baquedano, located in the center of the square, and others went to the Forest Park sector, where they cut off traffic.

Before the police action, according to The Mercury, some hooded men threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the police.

A police truck was set on fire by the protesters. Reuters / Ivan Alvarado

In Chile, protests are registered almost every week, since the so-called “social outbreak” began, a massive process of social demands that originated in October 2019 and that still summons hundreds of protesters.

The central consequence of these moves was the plebiscite of October 2020, which began a constitutional process to write a new Magna Carta, whose constituents will be elected on April 11.

Source: Agencies