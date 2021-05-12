Owners and workers of long distance mics They continue this Wednesday with their protest against the restrictions imposed by the Government in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. As on Tuesday, they partially cut the Avenida 9 de Julio at its intersection with Avenida San Juan, generating great complications with traffic in a nerve center of the City of Buenos Aires.

The claim in that place began in the early morning of the previous day, so the measure it takes more than 24 hours. On Tuesday, delays were generated on the 25 de Mayo highway, which today has its descent blocked, and at the different access points to the Constitución train station.

The buses were located on San Juan, preventing progress on the 9 de Julio towards the Pueyrredón bridge, and on the ascent to the highway that leads to Avellaneda. In this way, there was a great traffic jam and the consequent delays to travel.

The drivers remained in the place throughout the night, and in the morning of this Wednesday a partial cut towards the South and total towards the North. The descent of Highway 25 de Mayo was closed coming from Ezeiza.

“We are the same as we were a month ago. They asked us 24 or 48 hours to find a solution and we continue the same,” said one of the owners of the buses, in dialogue with TN.

The protester also assured that in the middle of the pandemic, when there were no restrictions, they had “a slow season”, but that at least it served them “to survive.” Today, they say, they no longer have “to pay for expenses.”

“Before the bus rots me in a shed, I leave it here and let them see how it rots“he added.

The claim, according to the protesters themselves, will continue in place until a representative of the Ministry of Transportation commits to the matter.

The workers of the tourism buses consider that they are one of the most affected sectors due to the restrictions established by the national government as a result of the second wave of coronavirus, due to the suspension of trips of graduates, retirees, study and shopping, among others.

This measure, although it has its main focus in the City, is also replicated in other parts of the country such as Mendoza, Córdoba, Santa Fe, San Luis and Neuquén. They demand the repeal of the DNU that restricted group trips so that they are allowed again, always respecting the protocols.

For their part, long-distance bus workers who respond to the Union Tranviarios Automotor (UTA) announced through a statement that, in the face of non-payment of wages, they will hold a popular pot this Thursday at noon at the headquarters of the Estrella Condor company, located in Barracas, City of Buenos Aires.

“The situation in the sector is critical, and at this point it shows a total disregard for the dignity of the workers,” they indicated.

Weeks ago, the UTA had announced a 48-hour strike demanding immediate payment of wages and per diem and the call for joint negotiations. However, the Ministry of Labor issued mandatory reconciliation and the planned stoppage for long-distance transport was suspended.

