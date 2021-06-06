COVID-19 disease can lead to the development of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Another dangerous consequence of a virus infection is reported by RIA News with a link to the EurekAlert portal!

According to a study by scientists from the University of Birmingham, antibodies produced by an organism that have had a coronavirus infection are similar to antibodies that cause heart and skin diseases. The first symptoms of the disease are muscle weakness and pain, numbness in the hands and feet, and problems with coordination.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is an autoimmune polyradiculoneuropathy, which is manifested by autonomic disorders and sensory disorders.

Earlier on June 6, it was reported that 9163 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia in the last 24 hours in 84 regions.