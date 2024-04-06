A new dam has broken in Orsk, water is rapidly flowing into the city

In Orsk, a dam broke in a new location. The gap, due to which water enters the city, was discovered in the area of ​​Borisoglebsky Street. This is reported by TASS with reference to the mayor of the city Vasily Kozupitsa.

As the press service of the government of the Orenburg region told the agency, in connection with this, an urgent evacuation of residents is being carried out in the village of Nikel in the city of Orsk. A public warning siren has been launched in the village. Regional and municipal services and rescuers are currently working on the site. Residents will be evacuated to temporary accommodation centers or to relatives.

Previously, Vasily Kozupitsa reported that he visited the dam to check two days before its breakthrough. On April 3, the mayor reported that there was no threat of flooding in the city. He called the flood “the first and serious test of the dam's strength.”