The benefits of cryptocurrencies are as great as the risks: a recent hoax led cybercriminals to steal more than $ 2 million for a scam to hundreds of forum users WallStreetBets from Reddit.

This forum is known for boosting GameStop and its fondness for online coin shopping. Despite their knowledge of the matter, the criminals managed to take a loot that exceeds 2 million dollars in cryptocurrencies.

According to reports from Bloomberg, through the Telegram messaging service they created an account called ‘WallStreetBets – Crypto Pumps’ that offered the possibility of buying a new token known as WSB finance before it went on sale on cryptocurrency exchanges.

In the world of cryptocurrencies This type of pre-round for investors exists and provides the ability to access a new currency before it becomes popular.

Knowledge of the victims and the conditions in which they were presented, were conducive to convincing buyers to send money, no questions asked, promising to cash in on the latest cryptocurrency boom.

For several days, Reddit moderators were warning and alerting users to avoid a scam associated with the name WallStreetBets; that they hadn’t started anything.

There was even a fixed notice at the beginning of the subreddit alerting the unwary not to buy anything related to that alleged offer as it was a trap.

Despite the warnings, many users they did not read the notices or they ignored them, because a large group fell into the scam of which the messages alerted.

The calls ‘alt-coins’ are recording daily earnings that can exceed 1,000% in a few weeks and there are few hurdles preventing tokens from being created to launch as the next boom in digital investing.

The so-called ‘alt-coins’ are recording daily earnings that can exceed 1,000%. Photo REUTERS

Simple and effective

The strategy they used was as simple as it was effective. A) Yes, they led the interested parties to Binance Coins or Ether, to a specific wallet or wallet and had to contact the Token Bot website to claim your new tokens. But those coins did not arrive.

After a few hours, The authors of the scam indicated that there was a problem with the bot and that interested users had to pay again if they wanted to retain their investment.

Of course, there is no such thing as a currency called WSB Finance Tokens. By the time they discovered the trap, the scammers had disappeared with 3,451 Binance Coins, an amount that equates to around $ 2.1 million.

Before disappearing, they tried to continue with their scam to attract new investors, although when they were exposed they decided to eliminate links with the Telegram channel and escape with the loot. The number of affected is still unknown.

