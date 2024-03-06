Along with Anselmi, a host of well-known signings arrived at Cruz Azul, one of them directly requested by the coach, Lorenzo Faravelli. The Argentine was Martín's trusted man when they were both in Ecuador with Independiente, a club they made multiple champions, thus the Argentine coach brought the 'lolo' with him to the Liga MX, who from the first minute has marked differences in favor of the light blues courtesy of his fine technique, which has him in the sights of Boca Juniors.
Juan Román Riquelme, boss of the Argentine club, has started closely monitoring the machine player, thinking about seeking his signing for the summer market. 'Lolo' has not been a highly valued footballer in his country, however, Boca Juniors likes him since what he did in Ecuador and now with his great continuity in Mexico, the team from the south of the continent considers that he has the strength to be part Of the template.
Cruz Azul spent around 2.5 million dollars on the purchase of Lorenzo and it is certain that the club will seek to earn much more from the footballer who today is Anselmi's trusted man in the celestial ranks, a fact that could complicate the transfer. Although, there are precedents in favor of Boca Juniors, who some time ago took from the capital of Mexico both Iván Marcone and shortly after Pol Fernández, who in their stages were fixed and untouchable in the machine and chose to leave the giant of their country.
