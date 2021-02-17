The social leader Juan Grabois, who is part of the Frente de Todos, pointed out against the national Executive for the rise in food prices and assured that he “negotiates badly” with businessmen, to the point that he asked to apply the supply law and regulate plus exports.

“The Government negotiates badly”, was the first thing that Grabois highlighted, consulted about the difficult situation that Argentines go through when it comes to consumption.

In dialogue with Futurock FM, the social leader specifically referred to the forms with the Government faced the meetings with the companies: “That idea that with dialogue and good vibes problems will be solved … In other words, it is a matter of manners and a negotiation between gentlemen at the Jockey Club, it is a wrong conception of what actually happens. Here there are openly contradictory interests between the people and the needs of their majorities and certain privileged elites. “

The reference of Patria Grande also crossed the businessmen for what he considered a “criminal speculation” with the merchandise. And he expanded: “For example, some agri-food businessmen and large supermarket chains, in acts of criminal speculation, retain the stock to speculate on prices.”

News in development.

