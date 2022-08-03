The Prime Minister of Peru, Hannibal TorresHe resigned to President Pedro Castillowhich will cause a cabinet reshuffle at a time when the president is being investigated for corruption cases, the government reported on Wednesday.

“For personal reasons, I put at your disposal the position of president of the Council of Ministers,” Torres said in a letter sent to the president.

The jurist Anibal Torres with the vice president Dina Boluarte.

“I take this opportunity to thank you for the trust placed in me, first as Minister of Justice, and then as Premier,” he added in the letter posted on Twitter. Torres, who took office in February, is the fourth chief of staff to leave office amid the controversies surrounding Castillo.

The Prosecutor’s Office has five open investigations into the presidentamong them for alleged corruption and aggravated collusion in a public works project, for plagiarism in his university thesis, and for influence peddling in a state fuel procurement contract.

It is a tradition in Peru that all the ministers put their positions at the disposal of the president when the prime minister resigns, who is in charge of coordinating the members of the cabinet and managing the relations of the Executive with the other powers of the State.

Torres, 79, accompanied Castillo from his time as a candidate for the presidency and was appointed Minister of Justice in the first ministerial cabinet of the Government, a position he held until February.

Castillo celebrated a year in power on July 28and in addition to the judicial siege, he has faced two attempts to impeach him from Congress, and has a disapproval of 74% in public opinion, according to surveys.

