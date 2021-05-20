The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened another criminal case against the former leaders of the bank “BFG-Credit”, writes “Kommersant”.

Among the suspects is a fugitive businessman and film producer Yuri Glotser. A criminal case was also initiated against the former chairman of the bank, Pavel Doinov, and his deputy Denis Puresev.

Glotser was granted political asylum in Ukraine earlier in May. He was also removed from the Interpol wanted list. In Ukraine, he filed a lawsuit against a Russian investigator who is pursuing a criminal case against him for embezzlement.

In August 2020, the Basmanny Court of Moscow in absentia chose a preventive measure against Yuri Glotser in the form of arrest as part of a criminal case on embezzlement and fraud, which led to embezzlement in BFG-credit.

In 2016, BFG-Credit was declared bankrupt by a court decision. In July 2020, the Arbitration Court satisfied the claim of the Central Bank on bringing a number of shareholders and top managers to subsidiary liability to collect debts in favor of creditors.