Another crime shakes Ecuador: they assassinate a councilor in the province of Guayas

Councilor Bolívar Vera from the Ecuadorian municipality of Durán (west) was kidnapped and assassinated in a new episode of political violence that is shaking this country weeks after the presidential ballot, the Prosecutor’s Office reported this Friday.

The entity announced the start of an investigation into the kidnapping and death of Vera “who was found dead today,” according to a statement on the X social network, formerly Twitter.

The councilor’s body was found with his hands tied and bloody in a wooded area in the province of Guayas, a victim of violence linked to drug trafficking, according to a photograph sent to AFP by one of his party colleagues.

IN DEVELOPMENT…