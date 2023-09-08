Another crime shakes Ecuador: they assassinate a councilor in the province of Guayas

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Stock Photo Ecuador
Stock Photo Ecuador
The councilor’s body was found with his hands tied and bloody in a wooded area.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
R I
Councilor Bolívar Vera from the Ecuadorian municipality of Durán (west) was kidnapped and assassinated in a new episode of political violence that is shaking this country weeks after the presidential ballot, the Prosecutor’s Office reported this Friday.
The entity announced the start of an investigation into the kidnapping and death of Vera “who was found dead today,” according to a statement on the X social network, formerly Twitter.
The councilor’s body was found with his hands tied and bloody in a wooded area in the province of Guayas, a victim of violence linked to drug trafficking, according to a photograph sent to AFP by one of his party colleagues.
IN DEVELOPMENT…
R I
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#crime #shakes #Ecuador #assassinate #councilor #province #Guayas
Leave a Reply