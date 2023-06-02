These events that occurred in 2022 were captured by security cameras outside a home, in which the now detainee can be seen next to a white Kia vehicle, while the cat watches him.

Later he enters the car to take an object with which he hit the michi on the head, and he was lying lifeless on the sidewalk, which caused outrage among social network users, asking for justice for the little animal.

Although the subject used a blunt object to hit the kitten, preliminary reports indicate that it would have been with a firearm, but so far there are no details regarding how this murder was committed.