During the Nintendo Direct dedicated to third parties, the release date of Another Crab's Treasure, the peculiar souls-like action game in which we will play a hermit crab. It will be available from April 25, 2024 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PS5, with this latest version confirmed today. Furthermore, it will also be available on PC and Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Another Crab's Treasure puts us in the shoes of Kril, a hermit crab who tries to find his lost shell in a mission full of adventures, dangers and treasures. The game offers an experience inspired by souls-like, but designed to accommodate both beginners and veterans of the genre.