The independent developer Aggro Crab has unveiled its next game, a Dark Souls-inspired adventure called Another Crab’s Treasurein which players will fight as a crab trying to reclaim its shell.

The title was revealed during Nintendo’s Indie World stream. Instead of the standard shell for protection, however, the protagonist crab will look for armor in the form of cans, cups, and whatever the sea can offer.

Like Aggro Crab’s debut game, Going Under, a satirical version of a dungeon crawler set in the “cursed ruins of failed tech startups“where office trash served as weapons, Another Crab’s Treasure jokes about the” Soulslike “genre.

Aggro Crab jokingly called his new game “Shellslike” during its reveal, which featured a heroic crab battling other crustaceans.

Another Crab’s Treasure will maintain the typical difficulty of Soulslike games, its creators claim, as players battle ocean wildlife with forks, knives, and over 50 potential salvaged items that can act as temporary shells.

Another Crab’s Treasure will be released in 2023 and will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: Polygon.