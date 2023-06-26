Alberto Dainese will leave the DSM at the end of the season: for the 1998-born sprinter from Veneto, a move to Fabian Cancellara’s Tudor Cycling Team is in sight. A team, that of the Swiss, professional – a step below the World Tour, but very ambitious and with great potential. And he understands this from how he is moving on the market: a man of great experience like Matteo Trentin is also on the way for 2024, without forgetting that there has also been talk of the possibility that Tudor, a highly esteemed Italian sports director, for many years will land in a top team. As for Dainese, he is one of the most promising Italian sprinters: he won a stage in the 2022 Giro d’Italia, that of Reggio Emilia, and a stage in the 2023 edition of the pink race, that of Caorle.