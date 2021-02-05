Paraguay will purchase the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. This was stated by the Minister of Health of the Republic of South America Julio Massoleni, reports TASS…

The head of the department said that the government of Paraguay signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The volume and timing of deliveries will be announced in the near future. It is noted that Paraguay in mid-January approved the use of the Russian vaccine under the accelerated procedure.

Earlier, the head of the RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, announced the timing of approval for the use of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Europe. According to him, the drug may be approved for use in the European Union at the end of February or March.

On February 2, data appeared in the medical journal Lancet that the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 91.6% effectiveness against coronavirus. 19,866 people took part in testing the vaccine.

Sputnik V became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO).