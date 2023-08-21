SCMP: Australia to acquire American Tomahawk cruise missiles

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles announced the purchase of American Tomahawk cruise missiles. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Australia will become the third country in the world after the US and the UK to possess these missiles.

The total amount of the deal will be $1.1 billion. In addition to 200 Tomahawk cruise missiles, Australia will acquire 60 AARGM-ER advanced anti-radar guided missiles.

“We are investing in the capabilities our defense forces need to keep our adversaries off our coasts and keep Australians safe in the complex and volatile world we live in today,” the defense minister said.

It is noted that the decision to purchase cruise missiles was made on the basis of the Strategic Review of the Ministry of Defense published in April this year. The document recommends the adoption of a strategy that will not allow the enemy to reach the shores of the continent. According to the Ministry of Defense of the country, the range of Tomahawk missiles of 1.5 thousand kilometers will make it possible to complete the task.

Earlier, the US State Department approved the possible sale of 22 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and related equipment to Australia for $975 million. It is noted that earlier Australia requested permission from the United States to purchase up to 22 HIMARS MLRS, GMLRS guided missiles of various modifications, as well as communication systems and other equipment.