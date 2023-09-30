Romania joined the boycott of matches with the Russian youth football team

Romania joined the boycott of matches with the Russian youth team. This is reported on website Country Football Federation (FRF).

Romania stated that it must be in solidarity with the spirit of the sanctions, confirmed by European and national institutions. They emphasized that they would not hold a single official or friendly match with the Russian national team.

On September 26, the Football Association of England announced that junior teams would refuse matches with Russian teams. The organization emphasized that it opposes the return of Russia to the number of participants in competitions under the auspices of UEFA. Later, similar statements were made by Poland, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden and Norway. Ukraine called on other countries to boycott the games.

Earlier, the UEFA Executive Committee proposed allowing Russian national teams among players under 17 years of age to participate in international tournaments. The organization noted that the proposal includes admission in a neutral status, that is, athletes can receive the right to compete without the flag and anthem.