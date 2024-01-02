Al Ekhbariya: Saudi Arabia has joined the BRICS alliance

Another country, Saudi Arabia, has joined the BRICS association. About it reports Al Ekhbariya TV channel.

This message confirms Portal Alarabiya.net.

The Saudi authorities called BRICS a useful and important tool for improving international economic cooperation.

Earlier, Argentine President Javier Miley officially notified BRICS members that his country would not join the association. According to him, the country does not abandon bilateral ties and is committed to increasing trade and investment flows.

Argentina's refusal to join BRICS was called stupidity.