Iraqi Foreign Minister announced the republic’s plans to supply gas to Europe in the future

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at a press conference in Brussels spoke about the republic’s plans to invest in the development of gas fields. He also added that the country expressed a desire to supply gas to European countries in the future, reports RIA News.

“Iraq, which is already an oil-producing country, will also become a gas-producing country,” the Foreign Minister said.

According to him, the Iraqi authorities will invest in the development of gas fields in order to use blue fuel in the domestic market. Hussein also noted that in the future the republic intends to export gas, including to the EU states.

Earlier, Kommersant reported that new US sanctions on the supply of gas turbines to Russia could seriously complicate the work of local export gas pipelines.