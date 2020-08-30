South Ossetia decided to open the border with Russia from September 15th. Reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic Anatoly Bibilov.

“I believe that the road should be opened from September 15 without restrictions. During this time, our children will go to school, the educational process will begin in full. At the same time, taking into account the possible risks with the opening of the border, ”said the head of South Ossetia.

Related materials

He instructed the Ministry of Health to increase stocks of medicines and consumables, as well as to be ready to receive patients.

South Ossetia has become another country ready to open its border with Russia. Earlier, on August 28, Moldova made a similar decision. Despite the fact that the state of emergency due to the pandemic in the country was extended until September 15, Russia was included in the “green list” of countries, tourists from which do not need to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

On August 20, it was reported that the Russians began to actively buy air tickets for the fall. The most popular destinations were Montenegro, Moldova, Armenia, Turkey and Belarus. Most travelers intend to go to Montenegro, whose borders are open to Russians, but direct flights have not yet been restored.

Russia resumed international flights on August 1. The countries with which flights recovered in the first place were the United Kingdom (London), Turkey (from August 1 Ankara and Istanbul, from August 10 – Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman) and Tanzania (Zanzibar island).