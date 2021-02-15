Researchers from the University of Edinburgh have identified another coronavirus mutation in the UK, which has already spread to at least ten countries. The Guardian newspaper writes about this.

According to scientists, the variant of COVID-19 was named B1525. This variant of the infection is known to have been found in Denmark, Great Britain, Nigeria, USA, France, Ghana, Australia, Canada, Jordan and Spain.

Earlier it became known that the British strain of coronavirus B.1.1.7 turned out to be more dangerous than the original form of the pathogen, and 30-70 percent more deadly. It has already been confirmed that the virus is 35-45 percent easier to transmit from person to person. It is found in at least 82 countries, and in the United States, the number of infections with the new B.1.1.7 strain is doubling every ten days.

Since the beginning of December, it became known about the emergence of new mutated strains of SARS-CoV-2 from the UK, South Africa and Brazil. These variants of the virus spread more easily, which could lead to an increase in the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations, experts fear.