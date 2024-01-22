Home page politics

Large shipping companies are now avoiding the Red Sea because the Houthi militia repeatedly attacks freighters with alleged Israeli connections. © AP/dpa

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, the Houthi militia has repeatedly attacked freighters with alleged Israeli connections. Now the USA and Great Britain have struck back again.

Washington/Sanaa – The USA and Great Britain, with the support of other allies, have again attacked positions of the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. The coordinated military strike attacked eight Houthi targets in Yemen, the allies said in a joint statement released by the Pentagon. The target of the attacks was, among other things, an underground Houthi camp.

In addition to the USA and Great Britain, Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands supported the campaign. This is the second coordinated military strike of its kind in less than two weeks. The declared aim is to weaken the military capabilities of the militant Islamist Houthis.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, the militia has repeatedly attacked freighters with alleged Israeli connections. Given the dangers, major shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. This now has a significant impact on the global economy. dpa