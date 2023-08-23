The historic title won by the Spanish National Team in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has been marred by extra-sports controversies, in which the protagonist has been a leader.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, was noted for two events during the celebration: the first, the obscene gestures he made in the main box, and the second, the kiss he gave to one of the great figures of the team, Jenni Hermoso.

The issue has not gone unnoticed and even the Spanish government has called for his removal from office. The RFEF called an extraordinary assembly for this Friday, although the regional federations have expressed their support for Rubiales.

New signaling, now to the DT of Spain, Jorge Vilda

Now, the one who appears pointed out for inappropriate behavior is the coach of the Spanish National Team, Jorge Vilda.

A video of Olga Carmona’s goal celebration began to circulate on social networks, with which Spain beat England 1-0 to lift the World Cup for the first time in its history.

In the images you can see how Vilda begins to hug several people in the bank. She then approaches her assistant, Montse Tomé, and places her left hand on one of her breasts for several seconds.

Don’t let this Jorge Vilda thing go unnoticed either. Our voice is much more powerful than that of the nauseating protective media of all this insignificant purria that shames us as a country. pic.twitter.com/M09h8XqhSP — Too Burdo (@TooBurdo) August 21, 2023

Vilda had already had tensions with several of the players. In September of last year, 15 of them requested, each one separately and by email, that it be terminated. The newspaper Mundo Deportivo revealed that several of the soccer players considered the treatment of DT as “sick” and “dictatorial”.

“The RFEF communicates that, throughout today, it has received 15 emails from 15 players of the senior women’s soccer team, coincidentally all with the same wording, in which they state that the current situation generated affects them ‘of important way’ in their ’emotional state’ and in their ‘health’ and that, ‘as long as it is not reversed’, they resign from the Spanish national team”, said the Federation at the time.



Three of these players, Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey and Ona Batlle, eventually returned to the national team and were crowned world champions. The first, in fact, was declared the best player of the tournament.

SPORTS

More sports news