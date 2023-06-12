Cristian Chivu will remain in charge of the Inter Primavera. Last week, before the Champions League final, the Romanian met with the management of viale della Liberazione and the new head of the Nerazzurri youth team, Massimo Tarantino, and gave the go-ahead for his stay on the Primavera bench. Soon the signing of the new contract that will bind him to Inter until 2024. The Romanian is happy to remain in the Facchetti center and to work again with young players. Of course, in the future he thinks about making the leap to the “grown-ups”, but only when the conditions are right. For the moment, he believes that his career in the Nerazzurri’s youth team has helped him to grow and, even if this year, despite a great comeback, he has failed to qualify for the Scudetto playoffs (trophy won in 2021-22), he has done a great job. If he could have counted on the youngsters who always trained with Inzaghi (Zanotti, Fontanarosa, Carboni), the ending of the story would have been different.