The comptroller of the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (Inadi), Victoria Donda, faces another complaint in court, now for having appointed her personal lawyer as director of Legal Affairs Emiliano Montini, with whom she promoted private complaints – as a deputy who intervened in specific cases – against the Nation and against the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

The judicial presentation was made by the lawyers Jose Magioncalda Y Juan Martin Fazio of the Apolo Foundation and was in the hands of federal judge Luis Rodríguez.

In the criminal complaint, it is noted that Montini sponsored the head of Inadi in several processes that she had initiated against the State. by itself or by third-party situations- For this reason, they consider it incompatible that he now works as director of the legal area of ​​the body that Donda commands and maintains those sponsorships.

According to the complaint, the Treasury attorney himself, Carlos Zannini, head of the State’s attorneys, stated that “the INADI Comptroller” was the one who “led to the temporary appointment of Dr. Montini” in his current position.

For Magioncalda and Fazio “it cannot validly be affirmed that Donda was unaware that the person that she called for the position of director of the Directorate of Legal Affairs of INADI is involved in theto incompatibility […] of the sponsorship of causes against the interests of the State in any of its orders with the exercise of a position within the body of lawyers of the State “.

Last January, the members of the Apolo Foundation had appeared before the Anti-Corruption Office, for the same situation: they accused Donda and Montini for “the possible violation of the Code of Ethics of the Public Function.”

At that time, they explained that “Montini was already Donda’s sponsor lawyer since before his appointment at INADI, in an injunction that the head of the Institute had filed against the Ministry of Security of the Nation “.

“That is to say, Before taking office, Emiliano Montini did not renounce the sponsorship of Victoria Donda, and its sponsor status can still be verified in the electronic file. In addition, just six days after his appointment, Emiliano Montini received the certificate that notified him of the House ruling ratifying the sentence appealed by the plaintiff. Therefore, it is clear that Emiliano Montini fulfilled – while he was in public office – at least one essential function of the process, from which the duty to communicate the result and advise his client, his hierarchical superior at INADI, on the steps which should be taken in connection with the litigation, “they argued.

The Anti-Corruption Office, headed by Félix Crous, is the body that must strive to avoid conflicts of interest or incompatibilities. It could be the case of Montini, who as a State lawyer could not maintain private sponsorships and, even less, of another official like Donda, on whom she depends on the state organization chart.

In their presentation, the complainants provided the causes in which Montini intervened as Donda’s lawyer and the official appointment of the lawyer in the Inadi, through publication in the Official Gazette with the signature of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero.

This Tuesday, Donda presented a new complaint line for discrimination cases – number 168 – in a ceremony at Casa Rosada, together with the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo.

The Minister for Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, the Secretary for Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, the head of Aysa Malena Galmarini, Miriam Lewin, head of the Public Defender of Audiovisual Communication Services, were present at the event. Victoria Tolosa Paz, among other officials.

The other cause

The new complaint was known after, this Monday, federal judge Sebastián Casanello rejected the possibility of summoning the Donda inquest, in the case he is investigating if you committed a crime by offering your former domestic employee a position with the agency, considering that there is a “deficit in the imputation” and it is not appropriate to call it.

“The problem that we observe is that there is no -or has not been made explicit in the fiscal opinion- a functional act that specifies the deviation of power allegedly advanced in the conversations between Donda Pérez and his former employee,” said the magistrate in the resolution with the that he decided not to accept the investigation requested by the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan.

But the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan insisted on Tuesday before the judge to review his decision. “It should be noted that the factual and legal arguments provided in a timely manner to request the investigative statement of the accused Donda Pérez are reproduced in their entirety,” said the judicial official when reiterating the request, as stated in his new brief.

This is the case in which Donda was charged with fraudulent administration and embezzlement of public funds, after the complaint made by the lawyer of her former domestic employee, to whom the official offered to exchange her resignation for a social plan or a contract in the governing body.

Casanello delegated the investigation of the case to Marijuan and that is why the prosecutor insists on the rejection of the measure that, to be executed, needs the permission of the judge. “The circumstances alleged (by Casanello) for not giving effect to the request of this party -which could advance its position in order to the matter of substance debated-, do not affect the criterion adopted by the undersigned, since the facts by which The investigative statement of the accused has been requested, they have been legally assessed and qualified by this representation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, beyond the typical framework that could ultimately correspond, which is why it is not possible to make any type of assessment to what was expressed by the acting magistrate, but only to maintain the position adopted and substantiated in a timely manner, “wrote the prosecutor, who could take letters to separate the judge, from remaining in the rejection.

The decision is still in Casanello’s hands.

