Miguel Borja.
Miguel Borja.
The forward is in a good moment and scored again.
I start 2024 in the best way for Miguel Angel Borja with River Plate, who this Wednesday scored his first goal in the League Cup against Barracas Central.
River defeated Barracas Central 2-0 for the second round of group A of the League Cup, in a match that seemed to get complicated. He had done well to take the lead in the first half, but he failed in the definition and Franco Armani began to be a figure.
Miguel Borjawith a header, opened the scoring, after a very good free kick by Esequiel Barco.
10 minutes later he scored his first goal in first Agustín Rubertoin his second game, after replacing another youth player with a very good opening 45 minutes, Franco Mastantuono.
River achieved its first victory in the tournament and has four points, two behind the leader Independiente, which has a perfect score.
Borja had just scored last weekend in River's draw against Argentinos Juniors.
Borja's great goal
