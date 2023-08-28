Nearly 500,000 soldiers have died in the war between Ukraine and Russia, according to figures from US officials, cited by the daily. New York Times. Another Colombian was recently added to the numerous victims.

(Also: ‘They treat me like a dog’: Colombian mercenaries denounce humiliation in Ukraine).

Ronald Andrés Navarro Solano, 39, had served as a professional soldier after training at the José María Córdova military school in Bogotá.

As soon as he retired from the Army, the man born in La Guajira joined private security companies until he decided to undertake the trip to Ukraine in January 2023, where the armed conflict has been going on for more than a year.

In circumstances that are yet to be established, the peasant lost his life.

“Our dear Colombian brother Ronald Andrés Navarro Solano, who had been serving in the Ukraine as a volunteer, succumbed on the battlefield. Honor, glory and gratitude to our brother”, expressed the group called International Volunteers for Ukraine on social networks.

Message of condolences from an international group on the death of Ronald Andrés Navarro Solano. See also Imelda Garza, widow of Julián Figueroa, confronts the rumors of ABANDONING Maribel Guardia

(Keep reading: The details of the death of Colombians in Ukraine took time to find).

His family began the repatriation procedures and hopes that the body will arrive in Colombia in the next few days for burial.. According to what was stated to the local media Northern Journalrelatives have planned to say goodbye to him in Distracción, municipality of La Guajira, where his wife and two children reside.

Colombians who have died in Ukraine

In mid-2022, Christian Camilo Márquez, a Colombian who had joined the Ukrainian Army, died. He also lost his life Alexis Castillo, 24, who was fighting alongside the pro-Russians in Donbas.

Alexis, is a Colombian who has died in Donbas; His revolutionary ideas, perhaps wrong, perhaps not, led him to this war with open eyes. A young man who wanted to be a revolutionary has died. The revolution is Peace. This will not appear in our media. https://t.co/NGbftiy3MH — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 29, 2022

On January 24, 2023, the Foreign Ministry also reported that two other Colombians who were fighting as volunteers in Ukraine as part of the International Legion died.

The death of Manuel Ferley Barrios, father of four children, became known at the end of March 2023. According to what his wife said, the Army pensioner planned to pay off a loan of 80 million pesos that he had acquired to have a home.

Photo: Private file.

(You can see: Another Colombian died in the Ukraine war: he traveled to pay a millionaire loan).

“He said that he was going to work for nine months, he would recover the house and come to fix his obligation, but now he is not here, the debt continues and we are worse off,” his wife told the local newspaper. The nation.

However, upon reaching Ukrainian territory, the situation was very different from what he thought. According to the conversations he had with his wife, everything was terrible.

In April, Three more Colombians who were part of the international ‘Carpathian Sich’ battalion were killed in a Russian attack in the Donetsk region.

You can also read:

– ‘They treat me like a dog’: Colombian mercenaries denounce humiliation in Ukraine.

– Rest in peace my warrior, message to Colombian soldier who died in Ukraine.

– Colombian in Ukraine makes fun of Russian soldiers.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL