This week's issue of the Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu presents the review of a highly anticipated Nintendo exclusive arriving all over the world these days. It's about Another Code: Recollectioncollection of the two episodes of the franchise released on Nintendo DS and Wii.

According to the editorial staff of Famitsuthe title is unanimously from 8 out of 10. Each of the four reviewers gave the same rating and Another Code: Recollection he scored a score of 32 out of 40.

Among the other titles reviewed in this issue we find the fighting game UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celeswhich scored the exact same score as Another Code.

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes will be available from January 25th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Another Code: Recollection the next one will be launched instead January 19th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu