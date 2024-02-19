Another Code: Recollection received the traditional trailer with i recognitions of the international press, who apparently generally appreciated the collection for Nintendo Switch.
In fact Another Code: Recollection received positive votes, albeit with some exceptions, confirming the quality of the two adventures starring the young Ashley Mizuki Robins, that is Two Memories and Journey to the Edge of Memory.
Our review
In our review of Another Code: Recollection we said positive words about the narrative sector, the artistic direction and the improvements, large and small, which make the two games in the collection more current and enjoyable than in the past.
It is also true, however, that the gameplay now feels the weight of the yearsthere is a lot of loading that slows down the experience and visually the games appear very dated.
