Another Code: Recollection is the great return on Switch for the two niche titles on DS and Wii, which won many hearts at the time. This new version, which comes after the bankruptcy of the series' original development studio, Cing, is a complete remake of Another Code: Two Memories (Nintendo DS, 2005) and Another Code: R (Wii, 2009), merged into one game. The story focuses on Ashley Mizuki Robbins, the daughter of two scientists who specialize in the study of brain memory. Ashley embarks on a journey in search of the truth, starting from the desolate island of Blood Edward to reveal the secrets of her family through a series of environmental puzzles that will require the peculiar characteristics of the Switch's control system to be solved.

The developers of this remake have evidently taken great care in translating the puzzles of the previous versions. Another Code has always been closely linked to the console that hosted it, so many steps of the games have been rewritten to be used here with the Switch's gyroscope, there with the console's microphone. Some pearls of the past, especially the puzzles on DS, have been lost forever in favor of simpler and more immediate puzzles. From a technical point of view, the game has undergone a surge in quality compared to the original versions. The graphic rework is not limited to a simple facelift in HD, but offers a completely redone experience in 3D, with a new perspective and character modeling, allowing greater exploratory freedom. Another novelty is the dubbing, present for the first time, although only in English and Japanese.

For less experienced players or those who find themselves struggling, Another Code: Recollection offers an optional guide, with suggestions for solving puzzles and overcoming obstacles, a much appreciated addition that makes the game accessible to a wider audience. Another Code: Recollection is a pleasant revelation, a title that exceeds expectations and embellishes the graphic adventure genre. Although the beginning may be a little slow and some puzzles too simple, the excellent plot, its ability to mix mystery and adventure, together with graphic improvements and new content, makes it an unmissable purchase for lovers of the genre and for those who wish to rediscover or discover these compelling stories for the first time.

Format: Switches publisher: Nintendo Developer: Arc System Works Vote: 8/10