Another Code: Recollection is one of the games reviewed in issue 1833 of the Japanese magazine Famitsuwho rewarded him with a good vote, i.e. 32/40, without however assigning it excellence. In reality, all the titles of the week did not exalt the Japanese editorial team too much, given that the five games reviewed all received the same votes: two 31/40 and three 32/40.
Another Code: Recollection is the most relevant of the group for the simple reason that it is one of the first votes received by the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive.
Famitsu ratings
Here is thecomplete list of votes:
- Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]
- Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5, PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Ghostrunner II (PS5, Xbox Series) – 7/9/8/7 [32/40]
- Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Before leaving you, we remind you that Famitsu, one of the oldest magazines in the sector, assigns its votes out of fortieths. They are essentially the sum of four votes in tenths assigned by four different editors.
#Code #Recollection #Famitsu39s #ratings #extolling
Leave a Reply