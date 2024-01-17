Another Code: Recollection is one of the games reviewed in issue 1833 of the Japanese magazine Famitsuwho rewarded him with a good vote, i.e. 32/40, without however assigning it excellence. In reality, all the titles of the week did not exalt the Japanese editorial team too much, given that the five games reviewed all received the same votes: two 31/40 and three 32/40.

Another Code: Recollection is the most relevant of the group for the simple reason that it is one of the first votes received by the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive.