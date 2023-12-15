Nintendo has released a demo and new trailer for Another Code: Recollectionthe remake of the point-and-click adventure coming soon on Nintendo Switch the next January 19th all over the world.

THE DEMO OF ANOTHER CODE: RECOLLECTION FOR NINTENDO SWITCH, NOW AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD FROM THE NINTENDO eSHOP Download the demo and help Ashley search for her missing father before the official launch of Another Code: Recollection on Friday 19 January 2024 December 15, 2023 – The investigation is about to begin. Starting today, players can embark on a mysterious adventure with the free demo of Another Code: Recollection For Nintendo Switch. Check out the trailer Another Code: Recollection – A Closer Look (Nintendo Switch) for more details on the game. The full game launches on Friday, January 19, but players can start their investigations early with a free demo available now in Nintendo eShop. The demo features the opening chapter of Another Code: Two Memoriesthe first of two games by Another Code: Recollection. The demo allows players to get an early start on the adventure, and their progress will carry over to the full game, which launches on January 19, 2024. In the demo, players will join Ashley, a young orphan, after receiving a letter from her father who she thought was dead. The letter sets off a chain of mysteries and leads her to the mysterious and remote Blood Edward Island in search of answers. Who or what will you meet on the other side? Another Code: Recollection offers two enhanced mystery adventures; Another Code: Two Memories and Another Code: Journey to the Edge of Memory. Discover the past and find the hidden truth in both games, with revamped graphics, fully explorable environments, new voice acting, puzzles and music. Optional hints and navigation systems have also been added to help players who want help solving mysteries. The Another Code: Recollection demo for Nintendo Switch is now available to download from Nintendo eShop and includes the opening chapter of Another Code: Two Memories, the first of two stories in Another Code: Recollection. The full game will launch on Friday, January 19th.

Source: Nintendo Italy