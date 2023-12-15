There's a new one demo Of Another Code: Recollection available on Nintendo eShop right now, currently only in the USA but probably coming to our area too, accompanied by a new trailer summary of the features of this interesting collection of adventures for Nintendo Switch.

The demo allows you to try Another Code: Two Memories, or the first chapter of the series which is revived on Nintendo Switch in an updated form compared to the original released on Nintendo DS.

In the trial version it is possible to see the beginning of the story and become familiar with its particular structure.

We therefore find ourselves controlling Ashley, a young orphan girl, who heads towards the mysterious Blood Edward Island after receiving a mysterious letter from her father who was thought to have been dead for some time.