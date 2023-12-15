There's a new one demo Of Another Code: Recollection available on Nintendo eShop right now, currently only in the USA but probably coming to our area too, accompanied by a new trailer summary of the features of this interesting collection of adventures for Nintendo Switch.
The demo allows you to try Another Code: Two Memories, or the first chapter of the series which is revived on Nintendo Switch in an updated form compared to the original released on Nintendo DS.
In the trial version it is possible to see the beginning of the story and become familiar with its particular structure.
We therefore find ourselves controlling Ashley, a young orphan girl, who heads towards the mysterious Blood Edward Island after receiving a mysterious letter from her father who was thought to have been dead for some time.
A collection of mysteries and puzzles
This event triggers a series of mysteries and enigmas for the protagonist, who finds herself having to move from one puzzle to another within the strange island that seems to be made up of puzzles, in search of the solution and information about her past.
The demo thus allows you to get an idea of what the games in question are: essentially they are graphic adventures, in the broadest sense of the term, based entirely on the solution of puzzles.
Exploration and puzzle solving are therefore the main elements of the gameplay, immersed in a very particular setting which in some respects recalls Myst in terms of atmosphere and mystery.
Announced last September with a trailer during the Nintendo Direct, Another Code: Recollection is composed of the remakes of Another Code: Two Memories and the sequel Another Code: R – Journey to the Edge of Memory.
