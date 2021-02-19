From this Friday and until the episode lasts, similar to the one that was experienced a few weeks ago, it is recommended not to exercise outdoors A car with remains of the African dust episode on February 6. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

Another cloud of African dust will pass through the entire Murcia region moving from the south to the interior of the Iberian Peninsula, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in a notice to the population. Episode of Saharan dust It will start on Friday afternoon and is expected to cover a large part of Murcia again, as it did on February 6.

The intrusion of an air mass of Saharan origin would come loaded with a range of between 10 and 160 micrograms per cubic meter of suspended dust, which could cause some discomfort for people who suffer from any type of allergy or respiratory problem.

Before the new arrival of African dust to the Region of MurciaFrom some authorities such as the Cartagena City Council, a recommendation has been issued for the population to avoid physical exercise in the open air while the episode of airborne dust lasts.

As it happened weeks ago, although no rains are expected, the appearance of fogs in Murcia such as those of this Friday can cause an episode of mud rain as the particles remain adhered to the surfaces, streets and cars when the particles of african dust adhered to them when mixing with the humid environment.